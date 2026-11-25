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RB Salzburg vs Ararat Armenia: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Red Bull Arena

RB Salzburg host Ararat Armenia in the Europa League at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

The hosts need to keep pace in the league phase. Salzburg sit 26th in the table, well below where the club want to be.

Salzburg's recent results have been mixed. They lost 1-0 at Austria Vienna in the Bundesliga on Sunday, having beaten Sturm Graz 4-3 away from home beforehand. Danny Röhl's side also lost their most recent Europa League match 2-0 to RSC Anderlecht.

Ararat Armenia arrive in 36th place with few points to show for their efforts so far. They lost 4-0 to AZ Alkmaar and 3-2 to Torreense.

Domestically, Tulipa's side have fared better. Ararat recently beat Van, Gandzasar and FC Noah in the Armenian league.

Salzburg want to turn things around in front of their home fans. Ararat urgently need points, too. Here's how to watch the match.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at RB Salzburg and Ararat Armenia?

RB Salzburg have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches, without a draw. Most recently, they lost 1-0 at Austria Vienna on 22 November. Before that, Salzburg beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 and won 4-3 at Sturm Graz. Across those five games, they scored 12 goals and conceded nine.

Ararat Armenia also have three wins and two defeats. They most recently beat Van 2-1 on 20 November. Before that, they beat Gandzasar 3-0 and lost to Torreense (3-2) and AZ Alkmaar (4-0). Their goals scored and conceded across those five matches stand at 9:9.

RB Salzburg vs Ararat Armenia: Line-ups

RB Salzburg vs Ararat Armenia: Form

RB Salzburg vs Ararat Armenia: Head-to-head record

RB Salzburg vs Ararat Armenia: The tables