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RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 7 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig host FC Augsburg at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga. After mixed league results recently, coach Martin Demichelis wants his team to consolidate their points tally.

Leipzig have won three of their last five competitive games, but lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Champions League most recently. The Red Bulls now turn their focus to the Bundesliga ahead of their meeting with their city rivals from Bavaria.

Manuel Baum's Augsburg arrive with one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive games. Their defence remains vulnerable.

Six places separate the sides in the Bundesliga table. Leipzig sit fourth, while tenth-placed Augsburg have their sights on the top half.

A win would give Leipzig the chance to close the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich. Here's where to watch the match live today.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at RB Leipzig and Augsburg?

Before their defeat to Manchester City, Leipzig won 2-0 away at Schalke 04 and beat Elversberg 4-0. They have scored twelve goals and conceded twelve across their last five competitive games.

Augsburg's most recent match ended in a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to SC Freiburg. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Union Berlin and earned a creditable 2-2 draw away at Bayern Munich. Across their last five competitive games, Augsburg have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: line-ups

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: form

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs Augsburg: the tables