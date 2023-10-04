RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is a Champions League contest wherein Erling Haaland scored five times in Manchester City's 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the previous meeting between the two sides, when the German side would host Wednesday's game.

However, the holders have suffered back-to-back domestic defeats leading to the game as Pep Guardiola's men faced a Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle before Wolves shocked them to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League at the weekend.

On the other hand, if Die Roten Bullen defeated Young Boys 3-1 in the opening fixture in Europe this season, City also sit joint top in Group G after defeating Red Star Belgrade by the same margin.

Marco Rose's men come into the tie on the back of a 2-2 league draw with Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Red Bull Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 4 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

Benjamin Henrichs is the latest injury absentee for the hosts after straining his hamstring in the Bayern draw, while Dani Olmo, Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu were already rule out.

Kevin Kampl is likely to shake off his knock from Saturday's game to compete with the likes of Nicolas Seiwald and Amadou Haidara for a spot alongside Xaver Schlager in the middle, with Xavi Simons and Emil Forsberg operating behind the forwards.

Timo Werner is a doubt with a back problem, as Youssuf Poulsen and Lois Openda should lead the attack against the Cityzens, while Benjamin Sesko would serve as an option from the bench.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Blaswich; Klostermann, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Simons, Forsberg; Poulsen, Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulacsi, Blaswich, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Simakan, Lukeba, Kohler, Raum, Klostermann Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Haidara, Moriba, Kampl, Simons, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Forsberg Forwards: Openda, Werner, Sesko, Poulsen

Man City team news

While Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term injury absentee, Guardiola has provided an injury update on Rodri, John Stones and Bernardo Silva, with Rodri's domestic ban is ineffective over here.

As such, either Mateo Kovacic or Matheus Nunes should feature alongside the Spaniard in the middle.

It will be interesting to see if Josko Gvardiol is picked ahead of Nathan Ake as the former looks to face his former side.

Going forward, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku battle to start alongside Julian Alvarez with Haaland up front.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 14, 2023 Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League Feb 22, 2023 RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League Dec 7, 2021 RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League Sep 16, 2021 Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League

