Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estadio de Vallecas
How to watch the La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rayo Vallecano will be hoping to pick up their third consecutive La Liga win this season when they welcome Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday.

The hosts have not only won their first two games - both away from home - against Almeria and Granada but also kept clean sheets in both. The clash against Atletico will be their first home game of the season.

Atletico also started their season with a good win against Granada, with Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay and Marcos Llorente getting on the scoresheet. However, they were then held to a goalless draw by Real Betis in their last La Liga fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vallecano vs Atletico kick-off time

Date:August 28, 2023
Kick-off time:8.30 pm BST
Venue:Estadio de Vallecas

The game between Vallecano and Atletico will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas on Monday. Kick-off is at 8.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Vallecano vs Atletico online - TV channels & live streams

LaLigaTVWatch here
Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on La Liga TV and Viaplay Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vallecano team news

Following his recent inclusion in the team, De Frutos is vying for a position in the starting lineup, possibly replacing Oscar Trejo.

Rayo will be without Andres Martin who has a muscle injury, but apart from that, they are well-prepared for the clash against Atletico.

Rayo predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Aridane, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, U Lopez, Valentin, A Garcia; De Frutos, Nketa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dimitrievski, D. Cárdenas
Defenders:Andrei, Chavarría, Aridane, Pacha Espino, Abdul Mumin, Balliu, Lejeune
Midfielders:José Pozo, Isi, Kike Pérez, Unai López, Álvaro, Pathé Ciss, Óscar, Pablo Muñoz, Diego Méndez, Andrés, Trejo
Forwards:Falcao, Bebé, Nteka, Raúl de Tomás, De Frutos, Camello

Atletico team news

Atletico will be without Reinildo, Jose Gimenez, Koke, and Angel Correa when they face Rayo.

Yannick Carrasco's participation is uncertain due to a muscle issue, potentially paving the way for Samuel Lino to step in as the left wing-back on Monday night.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Azpilicueta, Llorente, De Paul, Lemar, Lino; Memphis, Griezmann.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Hermoso, Soyuncu, Azpilicueta, Savic, Galan,
Midfielders:Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Saul, Barrios, Lemark
Forwards:Carrasco, Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Felix, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2023Rayo Vallecano 1 - 2 Atletico MadridLa Liga
October 2022Atletico Madrid 1 - 1 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga
March 2022Rayo Vallecano 0 - 1 Atletico MadridLa Liga
January 2022Atletico Madrid 2 - 0 Rayo VallecanoLa Liga
February 2019Rayo Vallecano 0 - 1 Atletico MadridLa Liga

