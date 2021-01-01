Rashford and Saka 'doubtful' for England World Cup qualifying opener, says Southgate

The Manchester United and Arsenal players each suffered injuries with their club sides in recent weeks

England head coach Gareth Southgate says both Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are doubtful for England's World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Thursday.

Rashford is sidelined with a foot injury, while Saka is still recovering from a hamstring problem.

Both players were still called up to the England squad for this month's qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland, although only Rashford has reported to camp thus far.

What has been said?

"They are both doubtful," Southgate said at a press conference. "I would say Marcus is more doubtful than Bukayo at the moment.

"We are going to assess them. Marcus has been very keen to be with us. He wasn't with us in the autumn so was keen to be with us. Bukayo is having investigations by his club so we are hoping he will be with us in the next couple of days."

Will either player feature for England this month?

Rashford appears to be a serious doubt for the three games after injuring his foot in Manchester United's Europa League win over AC Milan last week.

The striker did not feature at the weekend against Leicester City in the FA Cup, and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Rashford was far from in contention for the game.

Article continues below

"No, he wasn’t close,” Solskjaer told the BBC. “We took him off and he thought he’d be ready but, yesterday, he had no chance of walking on his foot. I don’t know [any timeframe for a return]. The doctor will speak to the FA but I think he’ll travel and report for them. Maybe he’ll be fit for them.“

Saka, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham on March 14, but he was able to play 74 minutes in Arsenal's 3-3 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Further reading