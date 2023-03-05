Raphael Varane passes late fitness test! Man Utd defender shakes off injury concern to start in huge Liverpool clash

Raphael Varane passed a late fitness test to make the Manchester United starting XI for the match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Defender struggled with leg problem

Passed late fitness test

Cleared to start against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back had been struggling with a leg issue in the build up to the headline clash, but he was assessed before the trip to Anfield and declared fit to feature against United's rivals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France star's fitness means coach Erik ten Hag was able to call on his regular centre-back pairing, with Lisandro Martinez also available to feature. Varane has been a vital figure for United this season, playing 17 times in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? United hope to make it five wins in a row in all competitions when they meet Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield on Sunday.