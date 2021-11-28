Rangnick had no influence on Man Utd team vs Chelsea, says caretaker manager Carrick

Ralf Rangnick had no input on Manchester United's selection and tactics in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League, says caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

The visitors took the lead through Jadon Sancho despite mustering only three shots throughout the entire match in west London, and stubbornly held on for a point after a Jorginho penalty had pulled Chelsea level.

Rangnick - a noted mentor of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel - is widely expected to be appointed as the full-time interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Carrick was quick to shoot down suggestions that the German had any input on his own approach over the weekend.

What has been said?

"It is not the case, no," the former United midfielder told BBC Sport when asked if his likely replacement influenced his decisions throughout the match. "[I'm] slightly disappointed to be honest. We went ahead, we came here to win. To go 1-0 up and have it taken away from you is disappointing.

"That intent and that hunger summed us up today. We knew it wasn't going to be free-flowing football at times but we were prepared to dig in. [Sancho] managed to score and I am pleased for him. It has been a decent couple of games."

Carrick added that the point was bittersweet given that he would have rather been in the dugout alongside former boss and friend Solskjaer, adding: "It is mixed feelings because I shouldn't be here if things had gone as we wanted. I felt like we lost out on it today because two wins would have been better."

Man Utd primed for changing of the guard

With the arrival of Rangnick - who ends a two-year exodus from dugout management to lead them - thought to be a mere formality now, United are set for a seismic shift in tactical approach as they move on from the Solskjaer era.

While the Norwegian helped rehabilitate the club's environment in the wake of Jose Mourino's tenure, and shared an obviously mutual love with the Red Devils, his failure to back up last term's runners-up finishes in the Premier League and Europa League with a serious silverware challenge this term saw him pay the price.

United now will hope that his successor can deliver similar results to what Tuchel did at Chelsea when he arrived mid-term last campaign to take the reins from Frank Lampard, steering the Blues to unexpected Champions League glory.

The bigger picture

If all proceeds as planned, Rangnick should be confirmed before United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on December 2.

A subsequent test in the shape of Crystal Palace awaits, but Rangnick will likely know the measure of the task at hand by the time his side play their final Champions League group-stage game against Young Boys the following week.

The hectic festive schedule then will give him his first chance to reverse the Red Devils' fortunes - and to steer them back towards the race for the top four.

