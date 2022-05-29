Rangnick confirms he will not stay on at Man Utd as consultant

The coach announced that the his consultancy contract has been terminated after his spell in charge at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he will not stay on at Manchester United as a consultant.

The initial agreement that saw Rangnick take over as interim manager at the Red Devils said that he would help shape the club's strategy in an advisory role.

But Rangnick has decided not to continue with the Premier League side.

What has been said about Rangnick's departure?

A statement from United said: “We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

Article continues below

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

More to follow