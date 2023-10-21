Rangers vs Hibernian: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers return from the international break with a Scottish Premiership encounter against Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday in what will be Philippe Clement's first game in charge as Gers' manager.

The former AS Monaco boss was appointed last week, replacing the ousted Michael Beale, who was sacked earlier this month following a shock 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen.

The 49-year-old has his work cut out for him as he takes over a side trailing arch-rivals Celtic by seven points in the Scottish Premiership title-race after a disastrous start to the season under previous manager.

Although he will be desperate for a winning start to his stint, it's a tricky opener for the Belgian manager as Hibernian look a more resilient side since appointing their new manager, with Nick Montgomery still undefeated five games into his tenure.

They head to Ibrox on the back of a derby day draw against Hearts, as they came from 2-0 down at Tynecastle to salvage a point. With nine points in the bag from their opening eight top-flight games, the visitors currently languish in seventh position in the Scottish Premiership table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Hibernian kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership encounter between Rangers and Hibernian is scheduled for October 21, 2023, at Ibrox Stadium. It will kick off at 3:00 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rangers vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the United Kingdom. Fans who cannot watch the match can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo (knee) and long-term absentee Tom Lawrence (tendon) are not expected to return until the mid-November, while Jose Cifuentes (knee) is a fresh injury concern having picked up a knock on international duty with Ecuador.

Teenage starlet Zak Lovelace pulled his hamstring on his first senior start against St Mirren and will miss out. Clement has revealed that Todd Cantwell and Ryan Jack are back in contention, although they may not be ready to start.

Meanwhile, Danilo has been spotted back in training after his cheekbone injury, and is available for selection.

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin, Cantwell; Lammers, Dessers, Sima

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Yilmaz, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, Dowell Forwards: Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, Wright, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Hibernian team news

Harry McKirdy (heart problem) and Chris Cadden (Achilles tendon) remain long-term absentees for Hibernian, while Jake Doyle-Hayes is hopeful of shaking off an ankle issue before the game. Goalkeeper Joe Wollacott has recovered from a thigh injury, but fellow shot-stopper David Marshall could be preferred in between the sticks here.

Vente continues to be a major attacking threat for Hibernian, and he is expected to lead the line again this weekend. Adam Le Fondre could end up joining Vente upfront if head coach Montgomery aims to switch things up again.

Hibernian Predicted XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Obita; Youan, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle; Vente, Le Fondre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marshall, Wollacott, Boruc Defenders: Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Obita, Hanlon, Bushiri, Stevenson , Whittaker Midfielders: Youan, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle, Levitt, Campbell , Delferrière Forwards: Le Fondre, Vente, Doidge

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/5/23 Hibernian 1-3 Rangers Premiership 9/3/23 Hibernian 1-4 Rangers Premiership 16/12/22 Rangers 3-2 Hibernian Premiership 20/8/22 Hibernian 2-2 Rangers Premiership 10/2/22 Rangers 2-0 Hibernian Premiership

