Rangers vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish League Cup final

How to watch and stream Rangers against Celtic on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Arch-rivals Rangers and Celtic are set to lock horns in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Since the last Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership on January 2, Rangers are on a nine-match winning streak in all competitions.

Celtic have also won all their matches since playing out a 2-2 draw against their Old Firm rivals.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream it live online.

Rangers vs Celtic : date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Celtic Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

The match will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1 and can be streamed on Viaplay.com in the United Kingdom (UK).

Celtic team news and squad Coach Ange Postecoglou will miss the service of James McCarthy due to a hamstring injury. The good news for Celtic is that Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull have recovered from their respective injuries and have rejoined training. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota Rangers team news and squad

Rangers will be without long-term absentees Tom Lawrence, Ridvan Yilmaz and Steven Davis. Malik Tillman and Kemar Roofe, on the other hand, have returned to training and are likely to be part of the squad.

Rangers Possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Kamara, Lundstram; Sakala, Cantwell, Kent; Morelos