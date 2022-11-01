Rangers vs Ajax: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The two teams are fighting for a place in the Europa League when they meet at Ibrox

Rangers hope to bring an end to their dire form in the Champions League by beating Ajax to secure third place in the group. The Glasgow side are without any points after five matches, but can still spring a surprise by getting the better of the Dutch champions.

Ajax have disappointed in the competition, too, as they have lost every game since they started the campaign with a big win over Tuesday's opponents.

Rangers vs Ajax latest odds

The home team are the underdogs to get the victory in this match, with bet365 offering them at odds of 13/5 (3.6).

Ajax are the favourites to secure three points and a place in the Europa League win as they are priced at 10/11 (1.90) with the draw available odds of 3/1 (4.00).

Rangers vs Ajax first goal scorer odds

Brian Brobbey is Ajax's top scorer this season but is yet to find the net in the Champions League. He is the favourite to get this game's first goal at odds of 11/2 (6.50) while team-mate Mohammed Kudus, who has scored three in the competition, is priced at 13/2 (7.50).

Rangers star Kemar Roofe is their lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 6/1 (7.00) while Alfredo Morelos is available at 13/2 (7.50).

Rangers vs Ajax preview

Rangers may be without Ridvan Yilmaz and Ben Davies, adding to their already sizeable injury list.

After going down 3-0 at Napoli last week Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team beat Aberdeen 4-1 to lift their confidence heading into this vital clash.

However, Ajax will be well rested as they did not have a game at the weekend and approach this one looking to right the wrongs from last week's 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool

The Dutch side have no major injury worries to deal with heading into this game and will be confident of getting the job done by booking a place in the Europa League.

Rangers vs Ajax tips and predictions

There have been over 2.5 goals in Ajax's last six matches and that looks a good bet to come through again at odds of 4/7 (1.57).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365