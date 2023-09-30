This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ibrox Stadium
Rangers 2023-24 season
How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Aberdeen up next in the Scottish Premiership at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. The hosts have already dropped points at the start of the season and are currently third in the standings, four points behind leaders Celtic. They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they are attempting to catch Celtic at the top.

Rangers have won their last four games and that should give them confidence to overcome a struggling Aberdeen. The visitors started the season with just one win from their first nine matches. They have managed to win their last two games and will be hoping that change of fortune is a sign of things to come.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date:September 30, 2023
Kick-off time:3pm BST
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

The game between Rangers and Aberdeen will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live on TV or online in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers are facing a significant injury challenge, with Rabbi Matondo being the latest addition to the list. He has sustained a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for approximately six weeks.

Matondo now joins a growing list of injured players, including Todd Cantwell, Nico Raskin, Kieran Dowell, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack; Sima, Lammers, Dessers

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine
Midfielders:Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack
Forwards:Sima, Wright, Dessers, Lammers

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen also have their share of injury problems, with James McGarry currently unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

Jonny Hayes replaced him in the last match, and that is expected to continue. Despite these injury setbacks, Aberdeen may field an unchanged starting XI following their impressive performance in the Scottish League Cup.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen; Devlin, Barron, Shinnie, Hayes, McGrath; Miovski, Duk

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Roos, Doohan
Defenders:Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, Devlin, MacDonald, Polvara, MacKenzie, Gueye
Midfielders:Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Duncan, Barron
Forwards:Duk, Miovski, Hayes, Sokler

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 2023Rangers vs. AberdeenPremiership
May 2023Rangers 1 - 0 AberdeenPremiership
April 2023Aberdeen 2 - 0 RangersPremiership
January 2023Rangers 2 - 1 AberdeenLeague Cup
December 2022Aberdeen 2 - 3 RangersPremiership

