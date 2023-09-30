Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Aberdeen up next in the Scottish Premiership at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. The hosts have already dropped points at the start of the season and are currently third in the standings, four points behind leaders Celtic. They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they are attempting to catch Celtic at the top.

Rangers have won their last four games and that should give them confidence to overcome a struggling Aberdeen. The visitors started the season with just one win from their first nine matches. They have managed to win their last two games and will be hoping that change of fortune is a sign of things to come.

Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The game between Rangers and Aberdeen will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live on TV or online in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers are facing a significant injury challenge, with Rabbi Matondo being the latest addition to the list. He has sustained a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for approximately six weeks.

Matondo now joins a growing list of injured players, including Todd Cantwell, Nico Raskin, Kieran Dowell, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe, and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack; Sima, Lammers, Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack Forwards: Sima, Wright, Dessers, Lammers

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen also have their share of injury problems, with James McGarry currently unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

Jonny Hayes replaced him in the last match, and that is expected to continue. Despite these injury setbacks, Aberdeen may field an unchanged starting XI following their impressive performance in the Scottish League Cup.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen; Devlin, Barron, Shinnie, Hayes, McGrath; Miovski, Duk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan Defenders: Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, Devlin, MacDonald, Polvara, MacKenzie, Gueye Midfielders: Shinnie, McGrath, Clarkson, Duncan, Barron Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Hayes, Sokler

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Rangers vs. Aberdeen Premiership May 2023 Rangers 1 - 0 Aberdeen Premiership April 2023 Aberdeen 2 - 0 Rangers Premiership January 2023 Rangers 2 - 1 Aberdeen League Cup December 2022 Aberdeen 2 - 3 Rangers Premiership

