Ramsey forced off with hamstring injury in Arsenal Europa League clash

The midfielder exited midway through the first half with the game scoreless after extending for the ball in a challenge

midfielder Aaron Ramsey was forced off in the first half of the Gunners quarter-final tie with after stretching for a ball in a challenge, appearing to injure his hamstring in the process.

Ramsey exited in the 31st minute of the contest, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan taking his place for the Gunners.

With the international already having agreed on a pre-contract with , a severe injury could mean Ramsey has played his last game in an Arsenal shirt.

More to follow...