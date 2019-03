Raja Casablanca lift Caf Super Cup in Qatar

The Moroccan club achieved a rare feat by beating the Caf Champions League winners in the Super Cup

beat Tunisian club Esperance 2-1 at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in on Friday night.

Raja's Ablelihah Hafidi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, before Esperance's Youcef Belaili equalised 13 minutes into the second half.

Article continues below

Badr Banoun scored the winner in the 64th minute before the Moroccans held on to the title.

MORE TO FOLLOW