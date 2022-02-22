Rabiot avoids red card for horrific challenge as Juventus held by Villarreal in Champions League

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot escaped a red card on Tuesday despite a horror challenge on Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze in the second half of a 1-1 draw in the Champions League last 16.

Rabiot's studs caught Chukwueze, who went down in pain after the incident.

Villarreal protested to the referee in hopes Rabiot would be sent off, but the French player was allowed to stay on the pitch after receiving just a yellow card.

Rabiot's challenge on Chukwueze

Adrien Rabiot is a very, very lucky man!



He's somehow only shown a yellow card for this challenge on Samuel Chukwueze 😳😬



The Villarreal players weren't happy about it at all...#UCL pic.twitter.com/XlQLgoGdVo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2022

What else happened in the match?

Juventus recorded their first draw in 22 UEFA Champions League matches (W17 D4), since a 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid in September 2019.

New signing Dusan Vlahovic scored after just 32 seconds, but Villarreal found an equaliser in the 66th minute through Dani Parejo.

