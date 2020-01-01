QPR’s Osayi-Samuel makes Championship Team of the Week after Cardiff City heroic display

The Anglo-Nigerian has been recognised for his imperious performance against the Bluebirds at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park forward Bright Osayi-Samuel has been named in the Championship Team of the Week, following his sparkling performance against on New Year’s Day.

The 22-year-old scored twice as Mark Warburton’s men handed a heavy 6-1 defeat to the Bluebirds at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The victory ensured ended a four-game winless run and saw them climb to 15th on the league table with 35 points from 26 games.

Following his five-star display, Osayi-Samuel has been named among the best XI players of the week in the English second tier.

The first Team of the Week for 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣! #EFL pic.twitter.com/aWYqCl4Ccm — EFL (@EFL) January 3, 2020

The Anglo- has now scored four goals in 18 Championship appearances this season and will hope to maintain his form when QPR take on in tie on Sunday.