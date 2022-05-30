PUMA reveal World Cup 2022 kits

Puma have released the kit designs for Iceland, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Switzerland ahead of the 2022 World Cup

As the 2022 World Cup, which will take place in November, inches closer, new kits for the qualifying teams are starting to trickle through from the major brands designing them. For the first time, the national tournament is taking place during the winter months to avoid scorching temperatures in the host nation, Qatar.

Although November is still a while away, kit launches are already getting fans excited. Amongst the first brand to reveal their designs is Puma, which has unveiled the kits for Iceland, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Switzerland on their website - some of which are already available to buy.

Here's a look at the kits Puma have revealed:

Iceland - Home Kit

The Iceland home kit comes in a cool blue colourway which features a retro design. The shirt is inspired by the team's historic run-up to the quarter-finals at the Continental Championships in 2016. A singular contrasting navy strip runs alongside the left side with the intricate national crest. A bright red collar at the back of the shirt finished off the look.

Ghana - Home Kit

Puma again gains inspiration from the past with an old-school look for the Ghana shirt. The shirt features a re-positioned black Black Star at the centre of the shirt, with the colours of the nation added on both sleeve cuffs for an impactful design. The kit is simple yet effective, with the flag colours popping against the white shirt.

Morocco - Home Kit

The 2022 Morocco World Cup home shirt is truly a blast from the past, with a ninety's inspired national shirt. The kit honours the Atlast Lions class of 1998 with the Puma logo placed front and centre of the shirt aligned with the crest. Forest Green detailing on the sleeve cuffs and collar looks great against the red shirt, reflecting the flag colours.

Senegal - Home Kit

Think back to 2002 when Senegal beat defending World Cup champions France in a 1-0 win. The same year they reached the tournament's quarter-finals, where we witnessed a dance routine that became a part of a football legend. Bringing back the vibrancy and colour from that kit, Puma has brought the national team colours to the centre stage, on the sleeves and collar at the front of the shirt.

Switzerland - Home Kit

The theme continues with bringing back and rejuvenating old classics for today's tournaments. The Swiss shirt is no different. The white stripes, which come down in a gradient effect to the collarbone, are the only major design element in what is otherwise a straightforward home shirt. The white line design nicely complements the Switzerland crest and collar trim.

All of the kits will be available to buy on the PUMA official website.

