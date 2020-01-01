Pulisic fitness 'day to day' says USMNT coach Berhalter as Chelsea star battles hamstring injury

The 22-year-old has been out of action since pulling up in the warm-up before the Blues' win over Burnley in October

Christian Pulisic’s fitness is ‘day to day’, according to U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter.

The winger has only made five appearances for this season after suffering a fresh injury setback shortly after his return from a long-term lay-off.

Pulisic pulled up with a hamstring issue during the warm-up before Chelsea’s 3-0 win away to at the end of October. He had previously been out for around two months after tearing his hamstring in the final defeat to , in which Pulisic scored the opening goal.

The current international break sees the play their first fixtures since February, with friendly games against and .

Pulisic joined up with Berhalter’s squad for the games despite his lack of fitness, and the coach has praised his commitment to the cause.

"Christian is in camp and is listed as day-to-day," Berhalter told Fox Sports.

"It really says a lot about Christian that he wasn't playing for Chelsea but he wanted to come into this camp and be around the team and his status is day to day."

Former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole said he expects Pulisic to give manager Frank Lampard ‘a good dilemma’ once he is back to full fitness.

Pulisic starred at the end of last season and, with Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner finding their feet in the Premier League, things are looking up at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Berhalter was also pleased to welcome midfielder Weston McKennie back to the squad, though he won’t have Josh Sargent at his disposal for the upcoming games.

Sargent was not permitted to leave for international duty by his club Werder Bremen, citing ’s current coronavirus restrictions. That had led to some concern that McKennie, who recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive in October, might also struggle to link up with his international team-mates.

"With Weston, we were able to get him out of and the situation is changing by the hour,” Berhalter said.

“Josh Sargent wasn't able to join the team but Weston is able to come.”

The USMNT will be looking to hit form before their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign begins in the new year.