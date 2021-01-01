Pulisic, Adams and McKennie headline strong USMNT squad for Nations League

Gregg Berhalter has called in his top squad before giving them an extended break before the start of next season

The U.S. men's national team's top stars will be involved in the upcoming conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are among the European-based stars to headline the squad, which also features the likes of Gio Reyna, Yunush Musah and Sergino Dest.

The U.S. is set to take on Switzerland on Sunday in preparation for the Nations League semi-finals, with the USMNT set to take on Honduras on June 3 with Costa Rica and Mexico facing off for the other spot in the finale.

Full USMNT squad

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille)

What was said?

“We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said.

“It’s been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the National Team.”

The top squad

Berhalter has brought virtually his entire A-Team along for the upcoming games, with the U.S. coach previously saying he hoped to give his top stars some sort of break this summer ahead of World Cup qualifying.

As a result, the U.S. is expected to use two different types of squads this summer, with this one heading into the Nations League and a second set to feature in the Gold Cup.

However, there are some notable absences from this U.S. team, including Daryl Dike, who many see as a contender to start for the U.S. up top after shining on loan with Barnsley this season.

Meanwhile, youngsters Matthew Hoppe and Justin Che, who were called in to camp ahead of the Switzerland friendly, were also not included.

