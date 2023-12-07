PSV vs Heerenveen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between PSV and Heerenveen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV will take on Heerenveen in an Eredivisie match at the Philips Stadium on Thursday.

PSV have a 100 per cent record in the league this season and also have a 10-point lead at the top of the table. They are in excellent form at the moment and will settle for nothing less than three points.

Heerenveen lost to Ajax at the beginning of November but they have since put together three consecutive wins. It will still be a difficult challenge for them against the impressive PSV.

PSV vs Heerenveen kick-off time

Date: December 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Philips Stadium

The match between PSV and Heerenveen will be played at the Philips Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSV vs Heerenveen online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Mola TV in the UK. Highlights will be available on the same platform as well. For live updates from the game, tune in to GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

Jordan Teze is likely to miss the upcoming match for PSV due to a severe head collision during the last game.

Armel Bella-Kotchap is unavailable due to a shoulder injury, while wide players Hirving Lozano and Noa Lang are also sidelined with injuries for the home team.

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Mauro Junior, Schouten, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Veerman, Sambo, Saibari; Bakayoko, De Jong, Vertessen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Obispo, Ramalho, Junior, Van Aanholt, Oppegard, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Bakayoko

Heerenveen team news

Pelle van Amersfoort has been in outstanding form, showcasing his prowess with six goals in his last five games, including a brace in the recent victory over Almere. He will be the key player to watch out for in this fixture.

For the visitors, there are only two injury concerns, with Pawel Bochniewicz and Jan Bekkema expected to remain unavailable.

Heerenveen predicted XI: Noppert; Bruade, Van Beek, Van Ottele, Kohlert; Haye, Brouwers, Olsson; Nunnely, Van Amersfoort, Sahraoui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Noppert, van der Hart Defenders: Hall, van Beek, Ottele, Hussein Midfielders: Nicolaescu, Wålemark, Sahraoui, Webster, Olsson, Nunumete, Brouwers, Haye, Tahiri, Amersfoort Forwards: Köhlert, Karlsbakk, Nunnely

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/05/23 PSV 3 - 3 Heerenveen Eredivisie 09/10/22 Heerenveen 0 - 1 PSV Eredivisie 20/02/22 PSV 3 - 1 Heerenveen Eredivisie 28/11/21 Heerenveen 1 - 1 PSV Eredivisie 02/05/21 PSV 2 - 2 Heerenveen Eredivisie

