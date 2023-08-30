PSV vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League play-off

How to watch the UEFA Champions League Play-off match between PSV and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV and Rangers find themselves in the same predicament once again in the Champions League Play-offs.

Ahead of Wednesday's second-leg match, it has to be noted that it was the same scoreline in the first leg of the qualifying for the European premier club tournament last season, with Rangers clinching the away leg to make it to the group stage.

Yet again, PSV came from behind to register a 2-2 draw this time around. The Dutch Super Cup winners have now extended their unbeaten run to 23 games, while Michael Beale's men are coming into this match on the back of a 2-0 league win over Ross County.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSV vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Philips Stadium

The UEFA Champions League Play-off match between PSV and Rangers will be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on August 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch PSV vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

Peter Bosz would have been worried at the sight of both center-backs, Andre Ramalho and Olivier Boscagli, being forced off due to knocks in the first-leg draw last week. However, Ramalho has since been spotted in full training.

As Boscagli remains a huge doubt, Armando Obispo cannot be counted as a replacement as the latter remains sidelined with a knee injury. That leaves Bosz with the option of using Jerdy Schouten as a makeshift defender.

With the left-back trio of Patrick van Aanholt, Mauro Junior and Fredrik Oppegard also out injured, Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest would serve as a replacement.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Schouten, Dest; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang; De Jong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Sangare, Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Lang, Bakayoko, El Ghazi, Saibari

Rangers team news

Steven Davis is yet to recover from an ACL injury, while Ridvan Yilmaz missed the last game due to a strain but would seem to be available after sweating it out in training.

Beale might look to effect some changes as Abdalla Sima could start in place of Kemar Roofe, despite the latter finding the back of the net against Ross County.

Similarly, Ryan Jack may be given the nod ahead of John Lundstram in midfield.

Nnamdi Ofoborh has left the club due to a heart condition.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Jack, Cifuentes; Cantwell; Sima, Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Dowell, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers, Lawrence, Sima

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have faced each other on five counts, all in European competitions, but PSV and Rangers have only won a game each in these meetings.

Date Match Competition Aug 22, 2023 Rangers 2-2 PSV Champions League Aug 24, 2022 PSV 0-1 Rangers Champions League Aug 16, 2022 Rangers 2-2 PSV Champions League Mar 17, 2011 Rangers 0-1 PSV Europa League Mar 9, 2011 PSV 0-0 Rangers Europa League

