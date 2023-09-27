PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Eredivisie match between PSV and Go Ahead Eagles, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSV will look to open up a gap atop the 2023-24 Eredivisie standings table when they welcome Go Ahead Eagles to the Philips Stadion on Wednesday.

The hosts also boast of a perfect record in the domestic circuit this season, having picked up maximum points from five games, most recently beating Almere City 4-0 away from home.

On the other hands, the visiting side from Deventer are currently sixth in the league after a 3-0 victory against Fortuna Sittard and would be aiming to extend their five-game unbeaten run.

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Philips Stadium

The Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles will be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Mola TV.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

The list of absentees at the club remain the same, with Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo and Fredrik Oppegard in the treatment room.

PSV boss Peter Bosz is likely to name an unchanged lineup from the Almere City win, with Luuk de Jong leading the line of attack.

However, there is a healthy competitions of places between Ricardo Pepi, Johan Bakayoko and Hirving Lozano on the left side of the front three, while Noa Lang starts on the opposite side.

The back four of Sergino Dest, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli and Patrick van Aanholt is set to remain the same, while Joey Veerman and Guus Til take charge of midfield.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Lozano, De Jong, Lang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Ramalho, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Lang, Bakayoko, Lozano

Go Ahead Eagles team news

Go Ahead boss Rene Hake can also be expected to stick to his winning XI from the Fortuna Sittard win, and although Jamal Amofa does provide for an option with the defender returning from his ban - Joris Kramer and Gerrit Nauber may keep their place at center-back.

However, Sylla Sow could start in place of Bobby Adekanye after the former scored off the bench the last time out.

Finn Stokkers remains sidelined due to injury, as Victor Edvardsen should continue up front, with Evert Linthorst and Philippe Rommens in the middle of the park.

Go Ahead Eagles possible XI: De Lange; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, Kuipers; Linthorst, Rommens; Sow, Willumsson, O. Edvardsen; V. Edvardsen

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Lange, Mulder, Jansen, Verdoni Defenders: Amofa, Kramer, Nauber, Kuipers, James, Aventisian, Deijl, Saathof Midfielders: Llansana, Blomme, Rommens, Linthorst, Willumsson, Fernandes Forwards: V. Edvardsen, Baeten, Serra, Adekanye, O. Edvardsen, Breum, Sow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 28, 2023 PSV 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie Aug 13, 2022 Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 PSV Eredivisie Mar 2, 2022 Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 PSV KNVB Beker Dec 23, 2021 PSV 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie Sep 22, 2021 Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 PSV Eredivisie

