PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSV will look to open up a gap atop the 2023-24 Eredivisie standings table when they welcome Go Ahead Eagles to the Philips Stadion on Wednesday.
The hosts also boast of a perfect record in the domestic circuit this season, having picked up maximum points from five games, most recently beating Almere City 4-0 away from home.
On the other hands, the visiting side from Deventer are currently sixth in the league after a 3-0 victory against Fortuna Sittard and would be aiming to extend their five-game unbeaten run.
PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Philips Stadium
The Eredivisie match between PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles will be played at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Mola TV, while fan who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
PSV team news
The list of absentees at the club remain the same, with Mauro Junior, Armando Obispo and Fredrik Oppegard in the treatment room.
PSV boss Peter Bosz is likely to name an unchanged lineup from the Almere City win, with Luuk de Jong leading the line of attack.
However, there is a healthy competitions of places between Ricardo Pepi, Johan Bakayoko and Hirving Lozano on the left side of the front three, while Noa Lang starts on the opposite side.
The back four of Sergino Dest, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli and Patrick van Aanholt is set to remain the same, while Joey Veerman and Guus Til take charge of midfield.
PSV possible XI: Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Til, Schouten, Veerman; Lozano, De Jong, Lang
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman
|Defenders:
|Bella-Kotchap, Boscagli, Ramalho, Van Aanholt, Dest, Teze, Sambo
|Midfielders:
|Schouten, Veerman, Til, Tillman, Saibari, Babadi
|Forwards:
|Pepi, De Jong, Vertessen, Van Duiven, Lang, Bakayoko, Lozano
Go Ahead Eagles team news
Go Ahead boss Rene Hake can also be expected to stick to his winning XI from the Fortuna Sittard win, and although Jamal Amofa does provide for an option with the defender returning from his ban - Joris Kramer and Gerrit Nauber may keep their place at center-back.
However, Sylla Sow could start in place of Bobby Adekanye after the former scored off the bench the last time out.
Finn Stokkers remains sidelined due to injury, as Victor Edvardsen should continue up front, with Evert Linthorst and Philippe Rommens in the middle of the park.
Go Ahead Eagles possible XI: De Lange; Deijl, Nauber, Kramer, Kuipers; Linthorst, Rommens; Sow, Willumsson, O. Edvardsen; V. Edvardsen
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|De Lange, Mulder, Jansen, Verdoni
|Defenders:
|Amofa, Kramer, Nauber, Kuipers, James, Aventisian, Deijl, Saathof
|Midfielders:
|Llansana, Blomme, Rommens, Linthorst, Willumsson, Fernandes
|Forwards:
|V. Edvardsen, Baeten, Serra, Adekanye, O. Edvardsen, Breum, Sow
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jan 28, 2023
|PSV 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
|Eredivisie
|Aug 13, 2022
|Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 PSV
|Eredivisie
|Mar 2, 2022
|Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 PSV
|KNVB Beker
|Dec 23, 2021
|PSV 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
|Eredivisie
|Sep 22, 2021
|Go Ahead Eagles 1-2 PSV
|Eredivisie