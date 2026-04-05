PSV officially crowned national champions: Eindhoven side top the Dutch league for the 27th time

PSV were officially crowned national champions on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to Feyenoord dropping points, the Eindhoven side were crowned the best in the Netherlands for the 27th time, without even playing themselves on Sunday.

PSV had already secured all three points themselves on Saturday in an entertaining encounter with FC Utrecht. Thanks to the 4-3 victory at their own Philips Stadium, Peter Bosz’s side were unofficial national champions, but not yet officially.

Second-placed Feyenoord still had to face FC Volendam on Sunday. Should Feyenoord fail to win that match, PSV would still be officially crowned national champions – something that had been on the cards for weeks.

Robin van Persie’s side were a major disappointment in and against Volendam, managing no more than a lacklustre draw against the bottom-of-the-table side. The gap between Feyenoord and PSV was effectively already insurmountable, but following this draw, it is no longer possible on paper either.

The gulf in quality between PSV and the rest of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie became apparent fairly early on. After matchday 12, the Eindhoven side took the lead and have not relinquished that position since.

This makes PSV the earliest-ever Eredivisie champions, breaking a record set in 1978.

The battle for second place, however, is far more exciting. Feyenoord currently occupy that coveted spot with 54 points, but NEC are just one point behind and FC Twente four points adrift. The gap to Ajax is six points, after Oscar García’s side lost to direct rivals Twente on Saturday. The Amsterdam side therefore appear to be out of the running for the time being.