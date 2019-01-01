PSG’s lucky charm: Idrissa Gueye's outstanding record

The Senegalese midfielder has featured seven times for Thomas Tuchel’s men, winning all games since his debut against Toulouse

's Idrissa Gueye experienced his second game on Tuesday, as PSG beat 1-0 at Turk Telekom Stadium on Tuesday.

Mauro Icardi’s 52nd minute strike helped Les Parisiens continue their perfect start in this season’s competition.

The game was Gueye’s seventh for PSG since his move from , and in all of these fixtures, his team has recorded victories.

Article continues below

0 - Paris with/without Idrissa Gueye in all comps this season



🔥 With Gueye :



100% win percentage (7/7)



0 goal conceded in 630 mins



❄️ Without Gueye :



2 wins, 2 losses



5 goals conceded in 360 mins



Beast. @PSG_English @IGanaGueye pic.twitter.com/Yru3CcDN2o — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 2, 2019

In these ties, PSG scored 13 goals without conceding any, and this has proven the 30-year-old is "a lucky charm" for Tuchel’s side.

Without Gueye, the Parc des Princes giants boast two wins, two defeats and let in five goals after 360 minutes.

PSG host on Saturday before travelling to Nice on October 18. After that, they are guests of in the Champions League.