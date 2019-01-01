African All Stars

PSG’s lucky charm: Idrissa Gueye's outstanding record

Comments()
Getty
The Senegalese midfielder has featured seven times for Thomas Tuchel’s men, winning all games since his debut against Toulouse
Senegal's Idrissa Gueye experienced his second Champions League game on Tuesday, as PSG beat Galatasaray 1-0 at Turk Telekom Stadium on Tuesday.

Mauro Icardi’s 52nd minute strike helped Les Parisiens continue their perfect start in this season’s competition.

The game was Gueye’s seventh for PSG since his move from Everton, and in all of these fixtures, his team has recorded victories.

Article continues below

In these ties, PSG scored 13 goals without conceding any, and this has proven the 30-year-old is "a lucky charm" for Tuchel’s side.

Editors' Picks

Without Gueye, the Parc des Princes giants boast two wins, two defeats and let in five goals after 360 minutes.

PSG host Angers on Saturday before travelling to Nice on October 18. After that, they are guests of Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Close