PSG’s Hakimi scores stunner on Ligue 1 debut
Achraf Hakimi scored a superb goal on his first Ligue 1 game to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 victory over Troyes on Saturday.
Considered to be one of the game's top attacking full-backs, the Morocco international completed a switch to the Parisians as Mauricio Pochettino continued to add star quality to his squad.
Hakimi dazzled in the right-back position and he instantly made an impact which gave the visitors PSG back on level terms against ESTAC.
