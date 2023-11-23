PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will take on Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League group stage game at the Jean Bouin Stadium on Thursday.
PSG lost their first group game 2-0 against Ajax and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. Bayern are also chasing their first win in the group, having been held by Roma in their opening game.
Fellow Group C teams Ajax and Roma are both ahead of PSG and Bayern after the opening round of matches. PSG and Bayern cannot afford to lose points again, and that scenario makes this an exciting encounter.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
PSG Women vs Bayern Women kick-off time
|Date:
|November 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5.45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Jean Bouin Stadium
The game between PSG and Bayern will be played at the Jean Bouin Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch PSG Women vs Bayern Women online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
PSG Women team news
The home team continues to be without the contributions of defender Paulina Dudek and midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois, as both players are recovering from knee injuries.
Following their omission from the lineup over the weekend, Constance Picaud, Sakina Karchaoui, and Korbin Albert are expected to rejoin the starting XI.
PSG predicted XI: Picaud; Le Guilly, De Almeida, Hunt, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Groenen, Albert; Baltimore, Chawinga, Katoto.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Toussaint
|Defenders:
|Payne, Almeida, Karchaoui, Calligaris, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt
|Midfielders:
|Geyoro, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Folquet, Vitoria, Albert
|Forwards:
|Katoto, Bachman, van Leer, Thorvaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga
Bayern Women team news
Bayern recently announced that Ana Maria Guzman underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury during the last international break with Colombia.
Guzman is sidelined alongside Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir, Pernille Harder, Weronika Zawistowska, and Carolin Simon.
Bayern predicted XI: Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Naschenweng; Zadrazil, Stanway; Dallmann, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Schuller.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohs, Wellmann
|Defenders:
|Belloumou, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Hansen, Gwinn, Rall, Tainara, Naschenweng
|Midfielders:
|Dallmann, Lohmann, Sehitler, Magull, Baijings, Zadrazil, Kerr, Stanway
|Forwards:
|Damnjanovic, Schuller, Buhl, Kett
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2022
|PSG 2 - 2 Bayern Munich
|Women's Champions League
|March 2022
|Bayern Munich 1 - 2 PSG
|Women's Champions League
|August 2021
|PSG 2 - 2 Bayern Munich
|The Women's Cup
|August 2019
|PSG 2 - 1 Bayern Munich
|Friendly