PSG Women vs Bayern Munich Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA Women's Champions League
Stade Jean Bouin
How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between PSG and Bayern, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League group stage game at the Jean Bouin Stadium on Thursday.

PSG lost their first group game 2-0 against Ajax and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. Bayern are also chasing their first win in the group, having been held by Roma in their opening game.

Fellow Group C teams Ajax and Roma are both ahead of PSG and Bayern after the opening round of matches. PSG and Bayern cannot afford to lose points again, and that scenario makes this an exciting encounter.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG Women vs Bayern Women kick-off time

Date:November 23, 2023
Kick-off time:5.45 pm GMT
Venue:Jean Bouin Stadium

The game between PSG and Bayern will be played at the Jean Bouin Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSG Women vs Bayern Women online - TV channels & live streams

DAZNWatch here
DAZN YouTubeWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG Women team news

The home team continues to be without the contributions of defender Paulina Dudek and midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois, as both players are recovering from knee injuries.

Following their omission from the lineup over the weekend, Constance Picaud, Sakina Karchaoui, and Korbin Albert are expected to rejoin the starting XI.

PSG predicted XI: Picaud; Le Guilly, De Almeida, Hunt, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Groenen, Albert; Baltimore, Chawinga, Katoto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Toussaint
Defenders:Payne, Almeida, Karchaoui, Calligaris, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt
Midfielders:Geyoro, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Folquet, Vitoria, Albert
Forwards:Katoto, Bachman, van Leer, Thorvaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga

Bayern Women team news

Bayern recently announced that Ana Maria Guzman underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury during the last international break with Colombia.

Guzman is sidelined alongside Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir, Pernille Harder, Weronika Zawistowska, and Carolin Simon.

Bayern predicted XI: Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Naschenweng; Zadrazil, Stanway; Dallmann, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Schuller.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohs, Wellmann
Defenders:Belloumou, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Hansen, Gwinn, Rall, Tainara, Naschenweng
Midfielders:Dallmann, Lohmann, Sehitler, Magull, Baijings, Zadrazil, Kerr, Stanway
Forwards:Damnjanovic, Schuller, Buhl, Kett

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2022PSG 2 - 2 Bayern MunichWomen's Champions League
March 2022Bayern Munich 1 - 2 PSGWomen's Champions League
August 2021PSG 2 - 2 Bayern MunichThe Women's Cup
August 2019PSG 2 - 1 Bayern MunichFriendly

