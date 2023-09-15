PSG vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG will host Nice in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes on Friday. Luis Enrique's team has managed to win two league games in a row after a lacklustre start to the season and will want to climb to the top of the table as soon as possible.
After four matches, the hosts are second in the standings, behind Monaco. Their opponents, Nice are further behind in the table but managed to win their first game of the season after three back-to-back draws. But going up against the defending champions will be an extremely difficult challenge.
PSG vs Nice kick-off time
|Date:
|September 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The game between PSG and Nice will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch PSG vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
Luis Enrique was facing a concern regarding Kylian Mbappe, who missed France's loss to Germany due to a knee issue. However, he seems to have recovered in time to at least be part of the squad.
Several other players are dealing with injuries: Lee Kang-in, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Rico, and Alexandre Letellier are currently sidelined.
Furthermore, Marco Asensio, who has had a strong start to his Ligue 1 campaign, suffered a muscular problem during Spain's recent game against Georgia and could be sidelined for a few weeks.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Barcola.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Michut, Ndour, Draxler
|Forwards:
|Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ekitike, Housni, Dembele, Barcola
Nice team news
Nice had to cope with the injury loss of their regular left-back Melvin Bard, who was forced off the field 13 minutes before the end of their victory over Strasbourg.
In addition to Bard, midfielder Khephren Thuram, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Antoine Mendy are undergoing treatment.
Southampton loanee Romain Perraud could make his first Ligue 1 start since May 2021, which interestingly also happened against PSG.
Nice predicted XI: Bulka; Atal, Todibo, Dante, Perraud; Boudaoui, Ndayishimiye, Sanson; Laborde, Moffi, Diop.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bułka, Boulhendi
|Defenders:
|Dante, Todibo, Perraud, Atal, Lotomba, Louchet, Amraoui, Doumbouya
|Midfielders:
|Rosario, Sanson, Beka Beka, Boudaoui, Belahyane, Ndayishimiye
|Forwards:
|Boga, Moffi, Diop, Bouanani, Laborde, Guessand, Balde
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2023
|Nice 0 - 2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|October 2022
|PSG 2 - 1 Nice
|Ligue 1
|March 2022
|Nice 1 - 0 PSG
|Ligue 1
|February 2022
|PSG 0 - 0 P Nice
|Coupe de France
|December 2021
|PSG 0 - 0 Nice
|Ligue 1