PSG vs Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG and AS Monaco face off in an intriguing top-of-the-table Ligue 1 showdown at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.

After a patchy start to life under Luis Enrique that saw him briefly exile Kylian Mbappe from training and drop points in four of their opening seven games, PSG have exploded into life over the last month to move top of the Ligue 1 table.

They have won their past five league games, scoring three goals in each of those wins, and they will fancy themselves against a Monaco outfit that has slowed down lately after a quick start, with only one win out of their last three Ligue 1 games.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw at Le Havre in their most recent Ligue 1 outing, and have won just one of their past five away league matches, leaving the visitors in third and three points behind first place.

PSG vs Monaco kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Parc des Princes

How to watch PSG vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG will be without the services of 17-year-old wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery, who picked up a severe ankle injury while making his senior France debut during the international break.

The Parisians' academy product is joined on the injured list of the Blues by Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Asensio, Keylor Navas and Danilo Pereira.

Furthermore, late arrivals from Asia and South America could hamper Marquinhos, Manuel Ugarte, and Lee Kang-in's prospects of facing Monaco, but head coach Luis Enrique's side will be bolstered by the return from suspension of Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muani.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele, Hakimi Midfielders: Kolo Muani, Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola, Dembele

AS Monaco team news

There are several names absent for AS Monaco when they make the trip to French capital. Among those ruled out are Mohammed Salisu (groin), Caio Henrique (ACL), Myron Boadu (muscle), and Eliesse Ben Seghir (shoulder), who are all injury-related absences, while defensive midfielder Youssouf Fofana serves a suspension. Mohamed Camara should be in line to deputise for the France international.

Aleksandr Golovin and Wissam Ben Yedder have been Monaco’s standout players so far this season, with the duo contributing five goals each.

Monaco possible starting XI: Kohn; Singo, Magassa, Matsima; Vanderson, Camara, Zakaria, Jakobs; Akliouche, Golovin; Ben Yedder

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Maripan, Matsima, Magassa, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Vanderson, Singo Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins Forwards: Balogun, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/2/23 AS Monaco 3-1 PSG Ligue 1 29/8/22 PSG 1-1 AS Monaco Ligue 1 20/3/22 AS Monaco 3-0 PSG Ligue 1 13/12/21 PSG 2-0 AS Monaco Ligue 1 20/5/21 AS Monaco 0-2 PSG Coupe de France

