How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Le Classique rivals prepare for battle with much more than just bragging rights on the line, as Paris Saint-Germain welcome Marseille to the Orange Velodrome for Sunday's headline act in Ligue 1.

The two bitter rivals occupy fourth and fifth place in the top-flight rankings ahead of this weekend's showdown, where Luis Enrique's men could leapfrog Marseille with a positive result.

It's fair to say that Paris Saint-Germain have made a sub-standard start to the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign, as the perennial Ligue 1 champions find themselves fifth in the table, with just two victories in their opening five matches after suffering their first defeat of the season in a 3-2 loss at home to Nice last weekend.

They come into the derby off the back of a dominant 2-0 win at home to Borussia Dortmund in the opening match of their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in midweek. As for the visitors, it has been another chaotic summer and start to the season.

It was another summer in which a lot of money was spent as Marseille moved on from Igor Tudor to Marcelino, who has already parted ways after less than three months in charge amid ongoing feud with supporters who complained this week about the team’s poor showing since the start of the season, and the way the club is run.

Under Marcelino's management, Les Olympiens failed to secure a place in the Champions League group stage after being beaten in the play-offs by Panathinaikos, but they are actually unbeaten so far this season in Ligue 1 and are above PSG in the early season table

They shared a thrilling 3-3 draw with Ajax in the UEFA Europa League in midweek, with caretaker boss Jacques Abardonado present in dugout in Amsterdam and will also lead the in Le Classique.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Marseille kick-off time

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The derby between PSG and Marseille will be played at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSG vs Marseille online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Luis Enrique will be without several key men for this weekend with the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, Nuno Mendes, and Marco Asensio all out injured.

Blockbuster summer signings Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani started in attack against Dortmund ahead of a midfield base of Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte and Vitinha. Goncalo Ramos, Danilo Pereira and Lee Kang-in did come on, but the South Korean playmaker is currently on Asian Games international duty.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Michut, Ndour Forwards: Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ekitike, Housni, Dembele, Barcola

Marseille team news

Marseille have a bit of a crisis going on off-field and they will be without suspended Pape Gueye, and injured Ismaila Sarr for the trip to the capital.

Pedro Ruiz will also be missing for caretaker boss Abardonado which will not make his job any easier. However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to lead the attack once more after scoring twice against Ajax in midweek.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Lodi; Mughe, Rongier, Veretout, Correa; Oliviera, Aubameyang

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu Defenders: Clauss, Mbemba, Balerdi, Lodi, Gigot, Murillo Midfielders: Mughe, Rongier, Veretout, Correa, Ounahi, Kondogbia, Soglo, Nadir Forwards: Oliviera, Aubameyang, Vitinha, Harit, Ndiaye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/2/23 Marseille 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 8/2/23 Marseille 2-1 PSG France Cup 16/10/22 PSG 1 -0 Marseille Ligue 1 17/4/22 PSG 2-1 Marseille Ligue 1 24/10/21 Marseille 0-0 PSG Ligue 1

Useful links