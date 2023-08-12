This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

PSG vs Lorient: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Ligue 1
team-logo
Parc des Princes
team-logo
Watch on
Vitinha PSG 2023-24Getty Images
PSGLigue 1PSG vs LorientLorient

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will begin their Ligue 1 title defence with a clash against Lorient on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique's team is heading into a new season with future of several star players uncertain.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti may have already played their last game for the French champions. They ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors and although Neymar scored a brace in that game, the Brazilian is not part of the squad for the season opener.

Lorient are starting their season with the most difficult fixture of the campaign - an away trip to PSG's fortress. They finished 10th last season and will be hoping to take home a point against the clear favourites on Saturday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Lorient kick-off time

Date:August 12, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm BST
Venue:Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSG vs Lorient online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

The PSG vs Lorient fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti will not be part of the PSG team for their season-opening match against Lorient on Saturday, and the trip is likely to leave the club very soon.

The relationship between Mbappe and the reigning Ligue 1 champions has become strained following the forward's announcement that he will not extend his contract, which is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

PSG have signed Ousmane Dembele but fans may have to see him on the field on his debut. Regarding injuries, the hosts will continue to be without Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, and Sergio Rico, while Layvin Kurzawa's participation is uncertain, having missed most of the previous season.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hernandez; Soler, Ugarte, Vitinha; Asensio, Ekitike; Lee

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier
Defenders:Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni
Midfielders:Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe
Forwards:Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele

Lorient team news

For their journey to Paris, the team will be without midfielder Quentin Boisgard, who is sidelined due to injury. Additionally, the status of 22-year-old defender Loris Mouyokolo remains uncertain for the opening match, as he is still on the mend from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Lorient predicted XI: Mvogo; Kalulu, Laporte, Meite, Talbi, Le Goff; Faivre, Makengo, Abergel, Le Bris; Dieng

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Youfeigane, Mannone, Mvogo
Defenders:Mendy, Sylla, Mendy, James, Laporte, Mouyokolo, Talbi, Le Goff, Meite, Yongwa, Kalulu, Silva
Midfielders:Kari, Innocent, Mpembele Boula, Makengo, Ponceau, Abergel, Bellon, Boisgard, Faivre, Le Bris, Mvuka
Forwards:Diarra, Aouchiche, Grbic, Tosin, Ndiaye, Kroupi, Kone, Pagis, Ismaheel, Cathline, Dieng, Doucoure, Moffi

Head-to-Head Record

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

358641 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 140608Jude Bellingham
  • 40870Christopher Nkunku
  • 25473Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 26094Mason Mount
  • 14431Sandro Tonali
  • 45907Other
358641 Votes
DateMatchCompetition
April 2023PSG 1 - 3 LorientLigue 1
November 2022Lorient 1 - 2 PSGLigue 1
April 2022PSG 5 - 1 LorientLigue 1
December 2021Lorient 1 - 1 PSGLigue 1
January 2021Lorient 3 - 2 PSGLigue 1

Useful links