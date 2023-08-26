PSG vs Lens: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Lens in a Ligue 1 contest at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. The defending champions will be looking for their first win of the season, having only managed to register draws in their first two matches. Their new project has not started according to plan, after losing both Lionel Messi and Neymar to other clubs and Kylian Mbappe's future becoming uncertain.

Interestingly, Mbappe scored the only PSG goal of the new season when he came off the bench against Toulouse but the display was not enough to convert one point into three. They should be able to do that against Lens who are also winless after their first two games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Lens kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Lens will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSG vs Lens online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe, after scoring as a substitute in the last game, is expected to be in the starting lineup this Saturday.

PSG are dealing with the absence of defenders Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nuno Mendes due to injuries. Additionally, Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Rico, and Alexandre Letellier are also unavailable for the clash.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Ruiz; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni Midfielders: Ugarte, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe Forwards: Pembele, Ekitike, Dembele, Mbappe

Lens team news

Lens will likely be without Jimmy Cabot, Wuilker Farinez, and Wesley Said for their journey to the capital because of injuries. Additionally, Neil El Aynaoui is serving a suspension.

Lens predicted XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Samed, Diouf, Machado; Thomasson, Fulgini; Sotoca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leca, Samba, Pandor Defenders: Machado, Danso, Medina, Haïdara, Gradit, Khusanov, Le Cardinal Midfielders: Spierings, Samed, Costa, Poręba, Diouf, Fulgini, Guilavogui, Thomasson, Frankowski, Fofana, Camara Forwards: Sotoca, Wahi, Cortés, Balde

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 PSG 3 - 1 Lens Ligue 1 January 2023 Lens 3 - 1 PSG Ligue 1 April 2022 PSG 1 - 1 Lens Ligue 1 December 2021 Lens 1 - 1 PSG Ligue 1 May 2021 PSG 2 - 1 Lens Ligue 1

