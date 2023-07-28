PSG vs Cerezo Osaka: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between PSG and Cerezo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Cerezo Osaka will face off in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 28 at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan.

PSG are the favorites to win the match, as they are one of the top teams in Europe. Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who may end up leaving the club, the French champions have a strong squad, led by stars like Neymar. Cerezo Osaka are nowhere near as strong as PSG. However, they will be looking to give a good account of themselves against the French giants.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Cerezo kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11.20am BST Venue: Nagai Stadium

PSG vs Cerezo Osaka pre-season friendly will be played at the Nagai Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 11.20am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSG vs Cerezo online - TV channels & live streams

The PSG vs Cerezo Osaka fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. The game and match highlights will be shown on PSG TV Premium after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe will not be part of the PSG squad ahead of this friendly as the club and the player looks to sort out the situation regarding his future.

Marco Asensio has been deployed in the number nine position for the last two matches, and it is expected that he will continue in that role for this game as well. Meanwhile, Neymar, who was an unused substitute against Al-Nassr, is likely to be back in the starting lineup.

PSG have been highly active in the transfer market. They have made several notable signings during the summer break, including Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez, Milan Skriniar, and Marco Asensio, among others.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Kimpembe; Ugarte, Verratti, Vitinha; Soler, Asensio, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Kurzawa, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni Midfielders: Ugarte, Verratti, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe Forwards: Pembele, K.Mbappe, Ekitike

Cerezo team news

Satoki Uejo, who scored a brace in their cup win over Omiya Ardija, was surprisingly excluded from the starting lineup against the Urawa Red Diamonds. However, the winger will be eager to reclaim his spot in the first 11 for the game against PSG.

Ceara is currently in good form, having scored four goals in his last five matches across all competitions. With a total of nine league goals to his name, he sits fifth on the top goal scorer chart, making it likely that he will start in the upcoming game.

Cerezo predicted XI: Yang; Maikuma, Shindo, Toriumi, Funaki; Croux, Kagawa, Kida, Uejo; Leo, Kato

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yang, Kim, Keisuke, Kohei, Kumpei Defenders: Matsuda, Shindo, Yamanaka, Maikuma, Jonjić, Yamashita, Toriumi, Funaki, Nishio, Okuda, Shirahama Midfielders: Kida, Uejo, Kagawa, Croux, Kiyotake, Suzuki, Tameda, Okuno, Sakata, Tsubasa, Sota, Ritsuki Forwards: Léo Ceará, Capixaba, Kinoshita, Ryo Watanabe, Nelson Ishiwatari

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first meeting between PSG and Cerezo Osaka. While PSG are playing their second pre-season fixture, the Japanese club is fourth in the standings and in the middle of their J1 League season.

