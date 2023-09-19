This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA Champions League
Parc des Princes
How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group stage opener at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG have not had a great start to their league season. They registered two back-to-back draws at the start of the Ligue 1 season and then bounced back with two wins in a row. However, their most recent outing was a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Nice in front of their home crowd, wherein a Kylian Mbappe brace wasn't enough for the home team to secure a win.

Dortmund have continued their excellent unbeaten form since April 2023. However, the points they have dropped in their first four matches in the Bundesliga have been costly. They have two wins and draws each so far and a Mats Hummels brace helped them beat Freiburg 4-2 in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date:September 19, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm BST
Venue:Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Dortmund will be played at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch PSG vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe overcame a minor knee issue to feature in PSG's match against Nice. However, manager Luis Enrique is dealing with several absent players. Marco Asensio, Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes are not yet fit for a return to the squad.

Presnel Kimpembe, Fabian Ruiz, Lee Kang-in and Alexandre Letellier are also unavailable for the big clash.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas
Defenders:Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Michut, Ndour, Draxler
Forwards:Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ekitike, Housni, Dembele, Barcola

Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund's injury list includes Thomas Meunier who is recovering from a hamstring issue, and Mateu Morey, who has a knee problem. Julien Duranville is also working on regaining match fitness.

On a positive note, goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and right-back Julian Ryerson both played the full 90 minutes in the match against Freiburg after dealing with their own injury concerns. Niclas Fullkrug and Giovanni Reyna are expected to be included in the squad as well.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Reus

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
Forwards:Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2020PSG 2 - 0 Borussia DortmundChampions League
February 2020Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 PSGChampions League
November 2010PSG 0 - 0 Borussia DortmundEuropa League
October 2010Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 PSGEuropa League

