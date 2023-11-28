PSG vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will be eyeing a double over PSG when they meet in their Group F Champions League clash against the French champions at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

However, since the 4-1 win in their home leg, the Magpies have lost both their ties against Borussia Dortmund in the group.

At the same time, Luis Enrique's men also suffered their second loss in their current campaign in the European top flight as they went down against AC Milan.

Thus, it makes for a must-win encounter for either side, in order to boost their chances of making it out of the group stage.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Apart from Warren Zaire-Emery, Enrique will remain without the services of Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Pereira and Marquinhos through injuries.

The front three of Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Kylian Mbappe will have the license to kill, while the backline marshaled by center-backs Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez will be tasked to prevent another humiliation.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Ekitike, Dembele, Barcola

Newcastle team news

The injury list for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a rather long one to deal with. Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett are out with their respective injuries.

The suspension of Sandro Tonali makes the squad even slimmer, but Lewis Hall is available here after missing the 4-1 league win over Chelsea on account of his ineligibility to face his parent club.

Sean Longstaff is a doubt due to an ankle problem, while Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon should feature in attack.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 4, 2023 Newcastle United 4-1 PSG UEFA Champions League

Useful links