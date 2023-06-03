PSG vs Clermont: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Clermont, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Clermont in their final Ligue 1 game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The match will be the final game for the club for Lionel Messi, who is set to leave PSG at the end of the season.

Messi has had a good season at PSG, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists in the league. That is 10 more than his goal tally for the club last season. He has won two Ligue 1 titles in two seasons but his team has failed to live up to expectations in the Champions League.

Clermont are currently in eighth in Ligue 1 and that's the best they can hope for this season. They have lost just one out of their last nine matches and will be hoping to end the season with an unlikely win against the champions.

The match is sure to be an emotional one for Messi, who will be bidding farewell to PSG fans after two seasons. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Clermont kick-off time

Date: June 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG's final match of the season will be played on Saturday, June 3 in front of their home crowd. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch PSG vs Clermont online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 6 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 6 and will be available to stream live online through the BT app and website.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG's backup goalkeeper Sergio Rico continues to be in a serious condition in intensive care following a head injury sustained in a horse riding accident.

Ahead of the club's final game of the season, Galtier will have to manage the absence of several players including Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Fabian Ruiz.

The availability of Marquinhos for Saturday's match remains uncertain. However, he has been included in the squad. On the positive side, Achraf Hakimi returns from suspension and is available for selection.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mouquet, Donnarumma, Rico Defenders: Hakimi, Ramos, Danilo, Bernat, Bitshiabu, Marquinhos Midfielders: Verratti, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Nhaga, Gharbi, Housni Forwards: Mbappe, Messi, Ekitike

Clermont team news

Clermont's medical staff can relax and enjoy some well-deserved rest, as there are no injury worries to report ahead of their final game of the season. The team is in excellent physical condition and ready to give their best on the field.

Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw stopped a penalty for the fourth time this season and also initiated the attack that resulted in Khaoui scoring the opening goal in the team's previous outing. It is worth noting that Diaw will face his former club in this upcoming game, as he spent eight years in the PSG academy from 2007 to 2015.

Clermont predicted XI: Diaw; Wieteska, Caufriez, Seidu; Zeffane, Gastien, Gonalons, Borges; Khaoui, Maurer; Kyei

Position Players Goalkeepers: Margueron, Djoco, Diaw Defenders: Wieteska, Zeffane, Borges, Caufriez, Cisse, Kamdem, Ogier, Diallo, Seidu, Konate, Awudu Midfielders: Magnin, Khaoui, Allevinah, Gonalons, Rashani, Gastien, Cham, Versini, Bella, Massolin Forwards: Ballal, Andric, Kyei, Bouchenna, Maurer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2022 Clermont 0-5 PSG Ligue 1 April 2022 Clermont 1-6 PSG Ligue 1 September 2021 PSG 4-0 Clermont Ligue 1

