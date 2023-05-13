PSG vs Ajaccio: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Ajaccio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they host Ajaccio in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Parisians have only lost one out of their last five games and they are currently top of the table, three points clear of second-placed Lens and with a game in hand.

Ajaccio are currently in 18th place in Ligue 1, and they are fighting to avoid relegation. The Corsican side is winless in their last nine fixtures.

They will be hoping to cause an upset, but it will be a tough ask as they have been struggling for form and will be up against a very strong PSG team.

PSG are the clear favorites to win this game, and they should be able to do so comfortably.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Ajaccio kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 game between PSG and Ajaccio will be played on Saturday, May 13 at the Parc des Princes, with kick-off at 8pm BST for the UK audience.

How to watch PSG vs Ajaccio online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport and available to stream live online through BT app and website.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Lionel Messi is set to feature for PSG after his two-week suspension was cut short by the club.

PSG will be without Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, Nordi Mukiele and Timothee Pembele for their upcoming clash against Ajaccio due to injuries.

Kylian Mbappe is once set to lead the line for the defending champions as he looks to add to his 24 goals in Ligue 1 this season. He is the joint top scorer in the league at the moment, alongside Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mouquet, Donnarumma, Rico Defenders: Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat, Bitshiabu Midfielders: Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Nhaga, Gharbi, Housni Forwards: Mbappe, Messi, Ekitike,

Ajaccio team news

Ajaccio will be without Yoann Touzghar and Youcef Belaili for their upcoming match against PSG. Touzghar is suspended for the game. Aside from the duo, Michael Barretto is also an injury doubt.

A win against PSG would be a huge boost for Ajaccio's survival hopes. However, the Parisians are the clear favorites to win the game.

If Ajaccio fail to win against PSG, they will be relegated to Ligue 2 for the fourth time in their history. The Corsican side were relegated three times - in 1972/73, 2005/06 and 2013/14. They will need to produce a big performance if they are to avoid relegation on Saturday.

Ajaccio predicted XI: Sollacaro; Youssouf, Vidal, Gonzalez, Diallo; Marchetti, Mangani, Coutadeur; Hamouma, El Idrissy, Spadanuda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leroy. Sollacaro, Quilichini Defenders: Alphonse, Diallo, Vidal, Avinel, Gonzalez, Youssouf, Alhadhur, Mayembo, Kone Midfielders: Coutadeur, Marchetti, Cimignani, Mangani, Laci, Spadanuda, Chabrolle, Puch-Herrantz Forwards: Noury, El-Idrissi, Moussiti-Oko, Botue, Bayala, Hamouma, N'Diaye, Levine, Djitte, Boulhassane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2022 Ajaccio 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 December 2014 Ajaccio 1-3 PSG Ligue 1 January 2014 Ajaccio 1-2 PSG Coupe de la Ligue August 2013 PSG 1-1 Ajaccio Ligue 1 January 2013 PSG 0-0 Ajaccio Ligue 1

