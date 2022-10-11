Kylian Mbappe had a hearty laugh at the expense of Sergio Ramos after the defender was nutmegged by his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Neymar.

Neymar nutmegged Ramos

Mbappe burst into fits of laughter

All three expected to start against Benfica in UCL

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos' worst nightmare came true! He was left searching for a place to hide his face after Neymar nutmegged him in a Paris Saint-Germain training session.

Mbappe rubbed salt to the wound as he burst into uncontrollable laughter and Ramos was seen hugging the French international as a plea to stop!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Neymar and Mbappe are believed to have a frosty relationship, the ice seems to have started to melt between the two. Sergio Ramos had been acting as the mediator between the two and that seems to have done the trick for the time being.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French outfit will be in action on Tuesday night against Benfica in the Champions League.