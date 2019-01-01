PSG star Neymar out for four weeks after suffering hamstring injury with Brazil

The Ligue 1 champions are set to be without their star man for another four weeks after he sustained an injury on international duty

Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after the star suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.

The club confirmed in a club statement on Monday that the Brazilian has undergone an MRI scan, which confirmed a grade 2 lesion of the left ischiosis-tibial femoral biceps, a muscle in the thigh.

An assessment will be carried out in eight days' time, but he is expected to miss around a month of action.

