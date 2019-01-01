PSG star Neymar out for four weeks after suffering hamstring injury with Brazil
Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a hamstring injury on international duty.
The Ligue 1 club confirmed in a club statement on Monday that the Brazilian has undergone an MRI scan, which confirmed a grade 2 lesion of the left ischiosis-tibial femoral biceps, a muscle in the thigh.
An assessment will be carried out in eight days' time, but he is expected to miss around a month of action.
