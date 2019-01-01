PSG star Gueye sends message to Marco Silva after Everton dismissal

The 30-year-old midfielder left a heartfelt message for the Portuguese tacitician after he was relieved of his duties at the Goodison Park

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has sent his best wishes to Marco Silva following his sack as manager.

Silva was shown the exit door after 's 5-2 defeat to in Wednesday's Merseyside derby which left them 18th in the Premier League table.

Following the Toffees' string of poor results, the 42-year-old leaves his role as the first-team coach after 18 months in charge and Gueye who played under him during the 2018-19 season has sent him a message from Paris.

After spending three years on the Merseyside, the international left Everton in the summer for a fee of around £30million and he has established himself as a key player in PSG's midfield.

Gueye has played 14 matches across all competitions this campaign, including 10 league games with a goal to his name.