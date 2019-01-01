PSG hit decade-long defensive low as bid to seal Ligue 1 title goes on
Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait a few more days to claim the Ligue 1 crown as their recent defensive woes led to another setback on Wednesday.
After being battered 5-1 by second-place Lille on Sunday, PSG fell yet again on Wednesday with another chance to claim the title.
This time, it was Nantes that delayed the celebrations, earning a 3-2 victory over the seven-time Ligue 1 champions to hand PSG their second consecutive Ligue 1 loss.
That defeat marks the first time they have
2011 - Paris have lost two consecutive games in Ligue 1 for the first time since November 2011 (also 2). Ouch. pic.twitter.com/k3LzE4zoVu— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 17, 2019
PSG went ahead early in the match, with Dani Alves unleashing a long-range missile in the 19th minute to seemingly begin PSG's march to the tile.
But a pair of goals from Diego and Abdul Majeed Waris pushed hosts Nantes into the lead before the half-time whistle.
In the second half, Diego fired a second time, all but ending PSG's hopes despite a late consolation finish from youngster Metehan Guclu.
Having conceded three goals, PSG
2009 - Paris have conceded at least 3 goals in 2 consecutive Ligue 1 games for the first time since March 2009 (v Marseille & Toulouse). Shipwreck. pic.twitter.com/9tARSMfmIg— OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 17, 2019
That season, the club finished sixth in the league, as Bordeaux went onto win Ligue 1.
There are no such fears this season, as PSG still maintain a 17-point lead over second-place Lille through 32 games with a goal differential of 40 separating the two clubs.
Their poor run does not just extend back the last two matches, though, as PSG also conceded two goals in a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg prior to the Lille clash.
As a result, PSG
The team's next opportunity to win the title will come on Sunday when they host Monaco in Paris.