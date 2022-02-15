Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken a swipe at Fiorentino Perez and Real Madrid ahead of tonight's big Champions League clash, saying that he has "no relationship" with the Spanish giants.

Al-Khelaifi's disdain stems from Real Madrid's leadership of the plans to form a breakaway European Super League, with PSG one of the few megaclubs to opt not to participate.

PSG and Real Madrid were drawn to collide in the Champions League Round of 16 and, ahead of Tuesday's first leg, Al-Khelaifi took aim at his team's opponents.

What was said?

“I'm not going to hide it, we almost have no relationship with Real Madrid,” he told Canal+ . “I'm not going to go back on what happened

“I believe in accessible football for small clubs, they don't”

A strained relationship?

In the lead-up to the match, it was reported that Al-Khelaifi canceled plans to attend dinner with his counterpart Perez.

And the relationship between the two clubs may only weaken in the coming months as PSG star Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked to a free transfer to Real Madrid.

