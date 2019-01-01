PSG ace Kimpembe undergoes groin operation

The season is over for the France international defender as he seeks a solution to an injury which has been troubling him for much of the campaign

have confirmed Presnel Kimpembe has undergone surgery on his groin that will end his season.

The champions bring their campaign to a close on Friday with a trip to but will be without the 23-year-old centre-back.

"Presnel Kimpembe underwent a procedure on his groin on Thursday morning at the Sports Clinic in Paris," a club statement read.

"Led by Dr. Gilles Reboul, the intervention was conducted without problems. His rehabilitation will begin in the next few days."

Kimpembe, a World Cup winner last year, has also been left out of Didier Deschamps' squad for the upcoming matches against , and Andorra as he looks to recover from his injury problems.

His last game came at the beginning of May in the 1-1 home draw with Nice but he has missed the last two victories over and .

Kimpembe has featured in 38 of PSG’s 55 games in all competitions this season after first establishing himself as a key squad member during the 2016-17 season.

He represented DR Congo at under-20 level before switching his allegiance to France for whom he made 18 appearances for under age sides before making is full international debut against Bulgaria in October 2016. He has seven international caps.

But this season has proven a struggle for Kimpembe due to a recurring groin issue and he has not been able to produce his best from consistently.

PSG hope that by having the operation at this stage added to rest during the close season he will be back at peak fitness for the start of the new campaign.

Brazilian ace Neymar will again miss out on Friday due to suspension while international colleague Thiago Silva remains sidelined due to injury.

Marquinhos is back after serving a domestic ban, however, and should return to central defence to help cover Kimpembe’s loss.

Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat may also come back into contention after being left out against Dijon last weekend.

In attack Thomas Tuchel is expected to keep the front three with Angel di Maria lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.