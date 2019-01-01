Promise of Raya break helped UKM halt winless streak, says Sulaiman

UKM halted their eight-match winless streak in the Premier League by recording a 1-0 away win over Negeri Sembilan on Friday.

The only goal of the match that was held in Seremban was scored by Milad Zanidpour in the 51st minute, and helped the Varsity Boys break their eight-game winless streak in the league.

Speaking after the match, Sulaiman Hussin revealed the motivation he used to push his boys into bagging the three points; promising them an extended 'Hari Raya' (Eid) break.

Week 15 of the competition is the last round to be held in the current Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, the end of which in early June will be followed by the Eid festivity.

"I'd like to congratulate my players for coming away with the three points. I'd told them earlier that if they want an extended Hari Raya break, they have no choice but to win today's match and to stay disciplined after the break.

"Praise Allah, we managed to get the win, and hopefully we will retain the momentum and continue it in the final stretch of the league campaign," noted the former player.

