Preston North End vs Sunderland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Preston North End are set to host Sunderland in their final Championship fixture at Deepdale Stadium on Monday.
Watch Preston North End vs Sunderland live on Sky Sports in UK!
Sunderland have to win the match on Monday and then hope that Millwall drop points against Blackburn Rovers so they can finish among the top six teams and make it to the play-offs.
Meanwhile, Preston North End are already out of the play-offs qualification race after losing their last game against Sheffield United 4-1. They will now hope to end their season on a high with a win at their home.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK as well as how to stream it live online.
Kick-off time
|Game:
|Preston North End vs Sunderland
|Date:
|May 8, 2023
|Kick-off:
|10 am EDT
|Venue:
|Deepdale Stadium
The game is scheduled for May 8 at Deepdale Stadium. It will kick off at 3 pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Preston North End vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams
TV channels & streaming options
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.K
|Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena
|Sky Sports Website
The match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena and can be streamed on Sky Sports Website in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squadGetty Images
Preston North End team news
Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Emil Riis and Ched Evans will miss the final game of the season for Preston North End due to injuries.
Ryan Lowe is likely to field his team in a 3-5-2 formation with Troy Parrott and Thomas Canon starting up front.
Preston North End possible XI: Woodman; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, Onomah, Johnson, Alvaro Fernandez; Parrott, Cannon
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Woodman, Cornell
|Defenders:
|Storey, Lindsay, Bauer, Diaby, Fernandez, Hughes, Cunningham, Olosunde
|Midfielders:
|Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Onomah, Ledson, Potts, Brady, Johnson, Woodburn
|Forwards:
|Delap, Parrott, Emil Riis, Thomas Cannon
Sunderland team news
Sunderland are set to miss as many as seven players due to injuries ahead of their crucial encounter against Preston North End.
The players who will be missing the clash are Daniel Ballard, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette, Ross Stewart and the defensive duo of Danny Batth and Ajibola Alese.
Sunderland Possible XI: Patterson; Gooch, Hume, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Pritchard, Amad; Roberts, Gelhardt, Clarke
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Patterson, Bass, Carney
Defenders
Huggins, Cirkin, Gooch, O'Nien, Hume, Anderson
Midfielders
Roberts, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Pritchard, Neil, Ekwah
Forwards
Amad, Lihadji, Gelhardt
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|October 2022
|Sunderland 0-0 Preston North End
|Championship
|March 2018
|Sunderland 0-2 Preston North End
|Championship
|September 2017
|Preston North End 2-2 Sunderland
|Championship
|January 2007
|Preston North End 1-0 Sunderland
|FA Cup
|December 2006
|Sunderland 0-1 Preston North End
|Championship