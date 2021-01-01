Premier League top four race: What results do Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester need for Champions League qualification?

After Chelsea lost to Arsenal and Liverpool beat Manchester United, the race for the Champions League has been blown wide open

The Premier League is winding down, but the race for a top four spot and Champions League qualification is hotting up .

Manchester City and Manchester United have both secured the first two top-four spots, but there is room for two more; and Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool will be fighting until the final day of the season for that coveted position.

Goal has what you need to know about what the teams need to qualify for the Champions League.

What results do Leicester need?

Leicester are on 66 points and have a tough final two fixtures, playing Chelsea away and Tottenham at home.

If both Liverpool and West Ham claim victory this weekend, all the Foxes need to do is make sure they win at Stamford Bridge to score a Champions League position.

If Leicester draw with Chelsea, they need to beat Tottenham on their last game to keep above the Blues in the table.

Should Leicester lose to Chelsea and Liverpool win their three remaining games, it's safe to say they would miss out on Champions League qualification.

What results do Chelsea need?

Chelsea are on 64 points and play Leicester at home and Aston Villa away as their final two fixtures.

A victory over Arsenal would have put them comfortably ahead in the race for top four, but Emile Smith Rowe's winner made things difficult for the Londoners.

Should Thomas Tuchel's side beat Leicester, they will control their own destiny in their Champions League qualification - and would only need to register the same result as Leicester on the last day.

Even if West Ham win all of their remaining games, Chelsea will stay above them on the same number of points due to their superior goal difference.

If Chelsea lose to Leicester and Liverpool and West Ham win their games, the Blues might need to win their Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29 to participate in next season's tournament.

What results do Liverpool need?

Liverpool currently sit on 60 points and play West Brom and Burnley away and Chelsea at home for their final fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed to thrash out a 4-2 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

In all likelihood, the Reds only truly need four points to qualify for the Champions League as Leicester and Chelsea face each other next, but Liverpool will be looking to take no chances, eager to claim victory in all three of their remaining games.

Nine points in Liverpool's final three games will secure them a Champions League place.

Their worst case scenario is Leicester losing Chelsea, and then losing to Tottenham by a huge margin.

What results do West Ham need?

West Ham are on 58 points and face games against Brighton, West Brom and Southampton last.

There is still a small chance of the Hammers securing Champions League qualification with a maximum of 67 possible points. To do so, they must win all of their last games and rest on Liverpool losing their games, and either Chelsea or Leicester not amassing more than 67 points.