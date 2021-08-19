Premier League scarves 2021-22: Official designs from Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, and more

Find a classic knitted scarf to show support for your Premier League team this 2021-22 season

Summer always feels like it will last forever, but then comes the start of the Premier League season and the nights begin to draw in and, before you know it, the temperature begins to drop. Enter: the football scarf.

The humble football scarf has dipped in and out of fashion over the years – designer versions even made it down the runway a few seasons ago. However, for some fans, they are a one-size-fits-all accessory that is a must for any game whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

Show your support for Arsenal at The Emirates and beyond with this bar scarf in the traditional red and white colourway.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Rep Aston Villa’s classic claret and sky blue colours with this knitted bar scarf featuring the emblem on either end with claret tassels.

Get it from the official Aston Villa store for £12.00

Fans of the Bees will love wearing this stylish grey, white, red and black striped scarf to celebrate their first-ever season in the Premier League.

Get it from the official Brentford store for £12.00

This blue and white bar scarf with white tassels is perfect for showing support for the south-coast Seagulls.

Get it from the official Brighton and Hove Albion store for £10.00

Beady-eyed fans will spot the two bees on this scarf’s club crest which represent not only the town’s “busy as a bee” nature but their former terrace named Beehole End which was Burnley’s answer to the Kop.

Get it from the official Burnley store for £10.00

Chelsea’s blue and white striped bar scarf features a knitted logo and matching royal blue tassels, perfect for throwing over your outfit on your way to stylish west London.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

This contrasting red and blue striped bar scarf will catch eyes with a jacquard emblem on either end whether you’re home or away.

Get it from the official Crystal Palace store for £9.99

This classic blue and white striped scarf features two large monochrome emblems which depict the old Everton Lock-Up.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

One of the most creative scarves in the Premier League, this Leeds United scarf pays homage to the retro crests that have served them over the years on one side, and on the other says “LEEDS”, perfect for holding in the air with pride.

Get it from the official Leeds United store for £10.00

This blue and white bar scarf is a timeless accessory for fans of the Foxes.

Get it from the official Leicester City store for £12.00

Liverpool fans have more use for a scarf than most, opening every match with a scarf-bearing rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone. This luxury scarf from 47 Brand is perfect for brandishing in the Kop or keeping warm on an away day.

Get it from JD Sports for £15.00

Cityzens will love waving this sky blue scarf around during Blue Moon.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Although fans of Manchester United might think first of the iconic protest yellow and green scarf, for something a little less controversial, this classic red, black and white scarf will make you feel right at home at Old Trafford.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Magpies fans can make themselves easily identifiable in this classic black and white Newcastle bar scarf with tassels and a colourful knitted logo.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Fans of the Canaries will love this sunny yellow and green super crest scarf which, when worn around the neck, the two fronts join together to make one giant logo!

Get it from the official Norwich City store for £10.00

Southampton’s red and white split crest scarf also features the large joint emblem when worn together and has the club name written in capital letters on the other side, perfect for home and away.

Get it from the official Southampton store for £15.00

This official Tottenham bar scarf comes in a navy and blue striped colourway with the classic cockerel sitting on a football logo on either end.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

This yellow and black checkerboard scarf from Watford is bang on trend with the club crest in a contrasting red on either end, just in time for playing back in the Premier League.

Get it from the official Watford store for £14.00

Knit in the classic claret and blue of the Hammers, this scarf is a stylish staple for any fan of West Ham United.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

Fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers will appreciate the gold and black colour of this scarf which complements the home kit palette with the famous intimidating angular wolf logo featured throughout.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00