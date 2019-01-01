Premier League record win: What is the highest scoreline in UK top flight football history?

's 8-0 hammering of in 2019 or 's 8-2 demolition of at Old Trafford might spring to mind as some of the most memorable scorelines that the Premier League has had to offer – but they are far from the highest-scoring games of all time.

Goal has rounded up the highest Premier League scorelines since the inception of the competition in 1992, as well as the biggest margins in the top-flight.

Highest Premier League scorelines

The highest-scoring Premier League game of all-time was the 11-goal thriller between Portsmouth and Reading in 2007, where Benjani scored a hat-trick.

It is the only 11-goal game that the Premier League has ever witnessed, with Dimitar Berbatov netting four goals in 's 6-4 victory over Reading that amounted to 10 goals.

United are holders of the largest winning margin away from home through with 8-1 defeat of at the City Ground in 1999.

Goals scored Date Match 11 September 29, 2007 Portsmouth 7-4 Reading 10 December 29, 2007 Tottenham 6-4 Reading 10 November 22, 2009 Tottenham 9-1 10 August 28, 2011 Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal 10 December 29, 2012 Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle 10 May 19, 2013 West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Man Utd 9 August 28, 2011 Norwich 4-5 9 March 4, 1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town 9 October 26, 1995 Southampton 6-3 Manchester United 9 August 26, 1997 7-2 9 February 6, 1999 Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd 9 February 12, 2000 West Ham 5-4 Bradford City 9 March 11, 2000 Tottenham 7-2 Southampton 9 November 13, 2004 Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal 9 May 11, 2008 8-1 Manchester City 9 January 16, 2010 7-2 Sunderland 9 December 14, 2013 Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal 9 March 22, 2014 3-6 9 August 30, 2014 3-6 Chelsea

Biggest winning Premier League margin

Manchester City missed the chance to equal the largest winning Premier League margin – first set by crosstown rivals Manchester United – when they hosted Watford at the Etihad in 19-20 and won 8-0, with Bernardo Silva netting a hat-trick.

The Red Devils first held the record for the margin of the largest Premier League win with their 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1994.

Leicester equalled the record when thhey scored nine goals past Southampton in October 2019.