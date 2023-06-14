Premier League fixtures leaked - or an elaborate hoax? Document appears to reveal clashes for first matchday of 2023-24 season

An image showing what is purported to be a list of the opening weekend Premier League fixtures has leaked, but is it real?

Fixtures appear to have leaked

Picture did the rounds on social media

One detail suggests it may be a hoax

WHAT HAPPENED? A photo appearing to show the first fixtures of the Premier League season has leaked on social media, but one flaw in the list appears to point towards it being a hoax.

The games include Luton Town, newly promoted after winning the Championship play-off final, hosting Liverpool, as well as champions Manchester City travelling to Burnley and runners-up Arsenal facing Fulham at Craven Cottage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luton are facing extensive building work to renovate Kenilworth Road and ensure that it is fit to host Premier League football. As a result, they are likely to play their first handful of games away from home, suggesting that this list is an elaborate fake.

WHAT NEXT? The real Premier League fixtures will be revealed on Thursday, June 15 at 9am.