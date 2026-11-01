Premier League explain why Noni Madueke avoided red card for apparent headbutt on Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield

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Noni Madueke escaped a red card for appearing to headbutt Alexis Mac Allister as tempers flared late in Arsenal's 1-0 win at Liverpool on Sunday, even though he was already on a yellow card. VAR backed referee Andy Madley's decision, but the officials still came under fire after Jurrien Timber went unpunished for pulling Alexander Isak's shirt in the box.

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VAR explains Madueke decision

Madueke was involved in a flashpoint with 10 minutes remaining at Anfield, after Mac Allister had fouled Martin Odegaard. Timber confronted the Argentina international before Madueke leaned his head towards him, and the Liverpool midfielder fell to the floor. Madley booked Mac Allister and Timber, while VAR official Stuart Attwell stuck with the on-field decision not to send off Madueke.

The Premier League Match Centre explained the call on X, writing: "The referee's call of no violent conduct by Madueke on Mac Allister was checked and confirmed by VAR. VAR: 'All of the situations have been checked and cleared. There is some contact as Madueke and Mac Allister square-up. In my opinion, it's not forceful, not violent, not brutal.'"

Ashley Williams not convinced by Mac Allister

talkSPORT co-host Ashley Williams was unimpressed by Mac Allister's reaction, telling The Final Word: "No, I'm not having it, I'm not having it. Your head has been touched a little bit. If I touch your head now with that much force, you ain't going down like that. By the way, he's the one that's going to Odegaard and having a moan about him going down. Which was a foul, definitely, and then he's dropping on the floor. What are we doing now?"

Even a booking would have ended Madueke's afternoon, as he had been cautioned in the 55th minute for a cynical foul on Bradley Barcola. The 24-year-old has never been sent off in his senior club career, with his only red card coming for PSV's Under-19s against Almere City in 2019.

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Halsey slams VAR over Timber penalty call

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey saved his strongest criticism for a first-half penalty appeal. Writing in his SunSport column, he said: "But the one we saw with Jurrien Timber, when he clearly pulled the shirt of Alexander Isak, is a clear penalty for me. And I just don't understand how VAR cleared that and didn't recommend a review to referee Andy Madley. If Timber doesn't pull Isak's shirt, the Liverpool striker is getting to the ball." He added: "I was just amazed that VAR never got involved in that incident."

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Halsey felt Christos Tzolis's tangle with Cody Gakpo was not enough for a spot-kick, and suggested Liverpool's Trey Nyoni could have been shown two yellow cards for early challenges on Odegaard and Kai Havertz. Madley was booed off at full-time, with Liverpool supporters accusing him of falling for Arsenal's theatrics.

What's next for Arsenal and Liverpool?

The win moves Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Premier League, with eight victories from their opening nine matches.

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Both sides now switch their focus to the Champions League on Wednesday, when Arsenal travel to Slavia Prague and Liverpool visit Fenerbahce.