Premier League and EFL to package broadcasting rights together in historic deal in 2028

The Premier League and EFL will reportedly package broadcasting rights together in an historic deal from 2028.

Premier League & EFL to offer package deal

Proposal only for overseas TV rights

Set to kick in from 2028-29 season

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League and EFL have agreed to sell their TV rights collectively for the first time, signalling a major shift in the football broadcasting landscape. Under this agreement, the EFL will receive 14.75% of their combined media rights starting from the next season. Additionally, they will receive an £88 million bonus payment for the current season. This infusion of funds is expected to significantly increase financial support for lower-division clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 14.75% share allocated to the EFL is anticipated to more than double the existing £130 million solidarity payments made by the Premier League to the EFL. Notably, this share excludes parachute payments. While the current agreement focuses on overseas TV rights sales starting in the 2028-29 season, there is potential for it to expand to include domestic TV deals in the future.

Broadcasters, especially Sky Sports, are likely to welcome this sales model as it provides greater certainty regarding future content. The Premier League's current overseas TV contracts are valued at approximately £5 billion over three years.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? EFL Chairman Rick Parry has been advocating for a collective approach to selling TV rights dates back to his involvement in "Project Big Picture" three years ago. Initially, Parry had pushed for the Premier League to allocate a 25% share of its media revenue to lower division clubs, a demand that aimed at increasing financial support for EFL clubs.

While Parry's initial demands have not been met, it represent progress toward a collective approach to TV rights sales. Nonetheless, EFL clubs remain cautious about certain spending restrictions that may be imposed on them in exchange for the increased funding.